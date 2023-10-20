Chicago Bears injury report: QB Justin Fields likely to avoid IR stint, surgery

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

LAKE FOREST – As expected, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a thumb injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that the Bears do not intend to place Fields on injured reserve this weekend. It also appears that Fields will avoid surgery.

“We’re not on that path right now,” Eberflus said Friday when asked about surgery or an IR stint.

Fields injured his right thumb last week against the Minnesota Vikings. He has not participated in practice this week. Eberflus said that Fields has not thrown the football since the injury. The Bears will continue evaluating Fields’ grip strength and hope to see improvement next week.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his first career NFL start in place of Fields.

Elsewhere, right tackle Darnell Wright is questionable to play against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice Friday. Eberflus indicated that Wright is trending in the right direction.

“Today, he looked like he was in a good spot,” Eberflus said of Wright.

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. Eberflus wouldn’t say if an IR stint was still on the table for Davis. Additionally, safety Eddie Jackson (foot), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) were ruled out.

Safety Jaquan Brisker tweaked his groin in practice Friday and is questionable. Lineman Dan Feeney (knee) is also questionable. Running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) dealt with injuries this week but are expected to play.