Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent communicates to the offensive line before snapping the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

CHICAGO – Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are also expected to start their backup, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Sunday has the potential to be a weird day at Soldier Field. Quarterback Justin Fields is out due to a dislocated right thumb, which he suffered last week vs. Minnesota. Head coach Matt Eberflus will get a chance to see what Bagent, an undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University, looks like with a full week to prepare.

Bears announce inactive players

Safety Jaquan Brisker will play in Sunday’s game after entering the day as questionable with a groin injury. The Bears will need Brisker with veteran safety Eddie Jackson already ruled out.

Additionally, second-year center Doug Kramer will be active for the first time this season. Kramer was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Here are the inactives for the Bears on Sunday: quarterback Justin Fields, running back Roschon Johnson, right guard Nate Davis, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Terell Smith and offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

The latest injury news

The good news with Fields is that it appears he will avoid surgery and avoid a stint on injured reserve, which requires a four-game absence. The training staff popped his thumb back into place last Sunday, but it will take some time for his grip strength to return to normal. Fields did not throw the football during practice this week.

Elsewhere, Davis is out with an ankle injury. The Bears will likely slide Cody Whitehair over to guard in order to fill in for Davis. Right tackle Darnell Wright entered the day as questionable with a shoulder injury but will play Sunday.

Additionally, with Johnson out with a concussion, D’Onta Foreman will likely start for the team at running back, with Darrynton Evans also filling in.

What to expect from the Raiders?

Brian Hoyer, who turned 38 this month, will start for the Raiders. Regular starter Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back last week and will not play Sunday. Hoyer has started 40 NFL games, including five as a member of the Bears in 2016.

Rookie fourth-round draft pick Aidan O’Connell is another option for the Raiders at quarterback. O’Connell, who played high school football at Stevenson, started one game earlier this season. He will likely be Hoyer’s backup.

Here are five storylines to watch heading into Sunday’s game. For your pregame listening needs, check out the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast.

Silvy was disappointed by the poor play at the center position last week. He hopes the Tyson Bagent experiment is short-lived. Read Silvy’s thoughts on the latest Bears developments here.

Who is Tyson Bagent?

The Bears are starting an undrafted rookie from D-II Shepherd University. That fact alone is wild.

Bagent’s journey to the NFL has been a crazy rid. Read more about his journey here.

Bagent had an opportunity to transfer to Maryland or West Virginia ahead of his senior season, but he turned it down to stay at Shepherd. He still found his way to the NFL anyway, so he said he has no regrets about that decision.

Bagent is expected to have 65 friends and family at the game on Sunday when he makes his starting debut.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Justin Fields is dealing with a 2-3 week injury; 65 friends and family members are in town for Tyson Bagent’s start today, including The Beast; #Giants QB Daniel Jones is out vs. the #Commanders today. pic.twitter.com/wghNNBhKPC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

What will the offensive line look like?

With Nate Davis out, the Bears could move Whitehair back to guard. There are several options for what this offensive line might look like this week, but it’s possible that the Bears move Teven Jenkins to right guard and slide Whitehair into the lineup at left guard.

That would make room for Lucas Patrick at center. Could the lineup change at center be permanent? That’s certainly possible after Whitehair’s struggles last week.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

