Chicago Bears injury report: Cornerback Kyler Gordon sits out practice with hand injury

LAKE FOREST – Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon sat out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall due to a hand injury.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus declined to comment on Gordon’s injury, other than to say that Gordon would not practice Wednesday. When asked directly, Eberflus did not rule out a potential stint on injured reserve for Gordon.

“We all know it’s his hand and I don’t have anything more than that right now,” Eberflus said Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Gordon had his right hand wrapped up following Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He exited the game in the second half and backup cornerback Josh Blackwell filled in as the nickel corner in Gordon’s place.

While Gordon technically did not start in the season opener, his role as the fifth defensive back is essentially a starting role. The Bears had either Gordon or Blackwell on the field as the fifth defensive back on more than 60% of defensive snaps Sunday.

In other injury news, Blackwell (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. That could complicate the depth chart at cornerback if both Gordon and Blackwell are unable to play this weekend against Tampa Bay. Linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) was also limited Wednesday.