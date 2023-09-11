Chicago Bears injury updates: Kyler Gordon leaves with hand injury

CHICAGO – Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon left Sunday’s season opener with a hand injury and did not return to action. Gordon was the only player to completely exit the game for the Bears.

The Bears lost, 38-20, in a Week 1 matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt Eberflus did not address the injury after the game. Gordon was spotted with his right hand wrapped up.

Gordon was the nickel corner for the Bears. Backup Josh Blackwell entered the game in his place after he left.

Earlier, safety Jaquan Brisker briefly left the game with an injury but later returned. Brisker spent time in the team’s injury tent and exited with tape on his right hand. The Bears did not provide any update on Brisker’s injury.