Chicago Bears injury updates: Kyler Gordon leaves with hand injury

Josh Blackwell replaced Gordon at cornerback

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to an official during their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to an official during their game against the Green Bay Packers on at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon left Sunday’s season opener with a hand injury and did not return to action. Gordon was the only player to completely exit the game for the Bears.

The Bears lost, 38-20, in a Week 1 matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt Eberflus did not address the injury after the game. Gordon was spotted with his right hand wrapped up.

Gordon was the nickel corner for the Bears. Backup Josh Blackwell entered the game in his place after he left.

Earlier, safety Jaquan Brisker briefly left the game with an injury but later returned. Brisker spent time in the team’s injury tent and exited with tape on his right hand. The Bears did not provide any update on Brisker’s injury.

