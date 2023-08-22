Guard Teven Jenkins ‘week-to-week’ with injury: Chicago Bears practice report for Aug. 22

LAKE FOREST – Bears left guard Teven Jenkins is officially “week-to-week” with an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Jenkins is reportedly dealing with a leg injury. Eberflus did not disclose any further information on Jenkins’ status moving forward. His availability for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Packers appears to be in doubt.

“We’re not going to disclose where or when or what or all that stuff because, you know, we don’t have to do that until Sept. 6,” Eberflus said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “He’s a week-to-week guy and that’s where he is right now.”

The Bears will be required to release their first injury report Sept. 6. Jenkins had been transitioning from right guard to left guard ahead of the season. Prior to this injury, he had been healthy throughout camp.

Injuries piling up: The Bears remain banged up as their third and final preseason game approaches.

Besides Jenkins, the following Bears did not practice Tuesday: safety Eddie Jackson, safety Jaquan Brisker, receiver Chase Claypool, running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Jaylon Jones, cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, linebacker Dylan Cole, receiver Joe Reed, receiver Dante Pettis, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

Interior lineman Cody Whitehair arrived late for practice Tuesday. He had his hand wrapped up, which is a concern for a starting center, and he spent the remainder of practice playing guard.

“We know what he can do at guard,” Eberflus said. “That’s his position. He was playing there today. We like where he is. His hand is not a big issue, but we’ll see where it goes. He’s a day-to-day guy in terms of [the hand].”

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright exited Tuesday’s practice with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

“I have not gotten clarity on that yet,” Eberflus said. “I don’t know exactly what that is.”

Edmunds returns: Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, interior lineman Lucas Patrick and receiver Velus Jones Jr. participated in individual drills only. Edmunds, who the Bears signed to a four-year, $72 million contract in March, had not participated in any capacity in nearly three full weeks.

[He] had good speed,” Eberflus said. “Looked good in his change of direction, so it’s good. We’ll just be ramping him up. He’s one of those day-to-day guys, so we’ll just ramp him up and see where it goes throughout the week. So that’s a real big positive for us.”