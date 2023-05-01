What to know about the Chicago Bears’ undrafted free agents

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, the Bears have turned their attention toward signing any remaining undrafted talent. The organization will bring in numerous undrafted rookies ahead of next weekend’s rookie minicamp.

These signings are unofficial. The Bears will not release an official list of their undrafted free agents until later this week. But some of the signings have already leaked through the players or their college programs.

Below are 10 intriguing additions to keep an eye on.

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

Tyson Bagent is a Division II gunslinger who is the son of a professional arm wrestler. If that’s not an interesting story what is? Bagent grew up in West Virginia and went to D-II Shepherd University Shepherdstown, West Virginia, where both his parents went to school. His father, Travis Bagent, has won numerous arm wrestling world titles.

Tyson grew up just a few minutes drive away from the school. He was a D-II All-American in 2021 and entered the transfer portal. Despite opportunities at Maryland and West Virginia, he elected to stay home and play his final season at Shepherd. He threw for 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year, totaling 4,580 passing yards.

Micah Baskerville, LB, LSU

Micah Baskerville appeared in 54 games over five seasons at LSU. He was a starter over the previous three seasons. Last year, he led LSU with 89 total tackles, adding 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and nine passes defended. At 6-foot, 221 pounds, he’s a bit small for an NFL linebacker and might need to add additional weight to his frame.

Robert Burns, RB, Connecticut

Robert Burns grew up in Florida and originally played at Miami before transferring to UConn in 2021. He played in 23 games over two seasons for the Huskies. Last season, he totaled 374 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. He added five receptions for 28 yards.

Burns co-founded a nonprofit called Second Spoon that takes unused food from college dining halls and distributes it to those in need.

Macon Clark, S, Tulane

Macon Clark appeared in 59 games over five seasons for Tulane. Over his career, he totaled nine interceptions, 18 passes defended, 204 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He was a big-time contributor over the past three seasons. He has experience as both a strong safety and a nickel. He measured in at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds at his pro day. He grew up just outside of New Orleans.

Jalen Harris, DL, Arizona

Jalen Harris is the son of Bears’ 1995 third-round draft pick Sean Harris. Jalen Harris appeared in 56 games over six seasons for Arizona. Last year, he totaled 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss to go along with one forced fumble. He is 6-foot-4, 257 pounds.

Gabe Houy, OG, Pittsburgh

Houy is a 6-foot-4, 306-pound offensive lineman who grew up in Pittsburgh and played for the hometown Panthers. He appeared in 48 games over five seasons. He spent much of his time playing right tackle, but also played a fair amount at right guard. He was limited to only eight games last season due to injury, but the year prior to that he started 12 of 13 games for the high-powered Pitt offense that featured Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison.

Lorenz Metz, OG, Cincinnati

The first thing that stands out about Lorenz Metz is his size. He measured in at 6-foot-9, 316 pounds. The second thing is his origin. He grew up in Neuötting, Germany, near the German border with Austria. He came to America in 2018 to play for the Bearcats after playing in the German Football League.

At Cincinnati, Metz appeared in 43 games, mostly at right guard. He also has experience at both tackle spots and on special teams.

Thyrick Pitts, WR, Delaware

A Virginia native, Thyrick Pitts appeared in 59 games over six seasons for Delaware. Three times he totaled more than 600 receiving yards in a season. In 2022, Pitts caught 57 passes for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns. He measures in at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds and he reportedly recorded a 4.37 in the 40 and a 39-inch vertical jump at his pro day.

Andre Szmyt, K, Syracuse

Andre Szmyt is a local product from Vernon Hills who is Syracuse’s all-time leader in points scored. He’s a former Lou Groza Award winner as college football’s best kicker (in 2018 as a redshirt freshman). He made 85 of 105 field goal attempts (81%) over the course of his five seasons at Syracuse, with a career long of 54 yards.

At Vernon Hills, he was an honorable mention All-State performer as a senior in 2016. He helped Vernon Hills to an 11-4 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 5A during that season.

De’Jahn Warren, CB, Jackson State

De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren was a top JUCO transfer in 2020 when he made major news by flipping his commitment from Georgia to Jackson State in order to play for coach Deion Sanders. In all, he appeared in 28 games over three seasons at Jackson State. In 2022, he totaled 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in 12 games. The Maryland native measures in at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds.