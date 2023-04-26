NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s final 2023 mock

It’s finally here. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday.
The weeks and months of guessing what will happen are over. It’s time to sit back, relax and watch the chaos unfold.
The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles hold the No. 9 overall pick. There’s any number of directions they might go.
The first round feels unpredictable this year. Shaw Local Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond took a crack at it anyway. This is his third mock draft. Read his first one here. His second one is available here.
Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year’s first round has only 31 picks.
|Team
|Player, College
|Position
|Analysis
|1. Panthers
|Bryce Young, Alabama
|QB
|At this point, anything else would be a surprise.
|2. Texans
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
|QB
|The Texans have been tight-lipped about this pick. The need at QB outweighs all others.
|3. Cardinals
|Will Anderson, Alabama
|Edge
|The top defender is available at No. 3. The Cardinals don’t overthink this one.
|4. Colts
|Anthony Richardson, Florida
|QB
|The Colts take a big swing at QB. It has its risks, but it’s a swing for the fences.
|5. Seahawks
|Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
|Edge
|Seattle acquires a top pass rusher for their defense.
|6. Lions
|Jalen Carter, Georgia
|DT
|The Lions take the controversial defensive tackle from Georgia, bolstering their defensive line.
|7. Raiders
|Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
|CB
|The Raiders are the first team to take a cornerback, and they go with a playmaker in Witherspoon.
|8. Falcons
|Bijan Robinson, Texas
|RB
|The Falcons don’t need a running back, per se. But they would have a tough time passing on Robinson.
|9. Bears
|Paris Johnson, Ohio State
|OT
|The Bears should be perfectly happy taking the top tackle in the draft. Johnson has the length the Bears want.
|10. Buccaneers (via trade with Eagles)
|Will Levis, Kentucky
|QB
|This trade makes too much sense for both parties involved. The Bucs need a long-term plan at QB.
|11. Titans
|Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
|OG/OT
|An interior O-lineman is exactly what Tennessee needs. Skoronski is the best one in the draft.
|12. Texans
|Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
|CB
|Witherspoon and Gonzalez are 1A and 1B at cornerback. Houston would love it if either fell to No. 12.
|13. Packers
|Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
|TE
|In a really talented tight end class, Green Bay would love to take the first one off the board.
|14. Patriots
|Nolan Smith, Georgia
|Edge
|Bill Belichick goes with the best player available and lands a top pass rusher.
|15. Jets
|Broderick Jones, Georgia
|OT
|The Jets find someone to protect their new QB.
|16. Commanders
|Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
|CB
|Porter becomes the third cornerback taken. Washington addresses its biggest need.
|17. Steelers
|Darnell Wright, Tennessee
|OT
|The Steelers get a tackle who might be the best right tackle in this draft.
|18. Lions
|Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
|Edge
|The Lions find an edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.
|19. Eagles (via trade with Buccaneers)
|Brian Branch, Alabama
|S
|The Eagles trade back and land the No. 1 safety in the draft.
|20. Chiefs (via trade with Seahawks)
|Zay Flowers, Boston College
|WR
|The Chiefs jump past the division rival Chargers to grab one of the top receivers.
|21. Chargers
|Jordan Addison USC
|WR
|Justin Herbert gets a new weapon in Los Angeles.
|22. Ravens
|Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
|CB
|The Ravens are in prime position to address one of their biggest needs.
|23. Vikings
|Deonte Banks, Maryland
|CB
|With only five picks, the Vikings could be a trade down candidate. Or they could use this pick on a cornerback.
|24. Jaguars
|Myles Murphy, Clemson
|Edge
|The Jaguars add some more firepower on the defensive line.
|25. Giants
|Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
|C
|The Giants have a glaring need at center and the chance to take the first center off the board.
|26. Cowboys
|Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
|DT
|Dallas will look at a running back or tight end here, but they can also find those positions later.
|27. Bills
|Drew Sanders, Arkansas
|LB
|Sanders is a long-armed linebacker who the Bills could use to rove the middle of the defense.
|28. Bengals
|Dalton Kincaid, Utah
|TE
|The Bengals will be happy if Kincaid is still on the board at No. 28.
|29. Saints
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
|Edge
|Anudike-Uzomah would give the Saints a much-needed boost along the defensive line.
|30. Eagles
|Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
|RB
|The Eagles haven’t selected a running back in the first round since 1986. But they’ve rarely had two first-round picks.
|31. Seahawks (via trade with Chiefs)
|Quentin Johnston, TCU
|WR
|The Seahawks trade back and still land a receiver they can feel happy with.