NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s final 2023 mock

It’s finally here. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday.

The weeks and months of guessing what will happen are over. It’s time to sit back, relax and watch the chaos unfold.

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles hold the No. 9 overall pick. There’s any number of directions they might go.

The first round feels unpredictable this year. Shaw Local Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond took a crack at it anyway. This is his third mock draft. Read his first one here. His second one is available here.

Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year’s first round has only 31 picks.