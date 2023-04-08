Here’s 10 prospects the Chicago Bears could target with their 2 2nd-round picks

Much of the attention heading into the draft is focused on what the Bears will do with their first-round pick at No. 9 overall. And rightfully so.

But general manager Ryan Poles holds two second-round picks at No. 53 and No. 61 overall, plus the first pick of the third round at No. 64 overall. What Poles decides to do with those three picks is arguably just as important as what he does at No. 9.

Who wouldn’t want a running back named Tank? Bigsby (6-0, 210) rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns over three seasons at Auburn. He has a strong frame and is a physical runner. Bigsby can catch the football, but at 6.0 yards per reception last season, he was little more than a check-down outlet as a route runner.

Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Benton (6-4, 309) proved to be a force on the interior for the Badgers. He had 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 12 games last season. He was a starter for much of his four years at Wisconsin. He’s not the quickest defensive tackle, but he’s strong and there’s potential there for him to keep improving.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Charbonnet (6-0, 214) is a pretty well-rounded back who has rushed for 1,000 yards twice. He totaled 321 yards as a pass catcher last season and is reliable as a pass blocker. Of the second-round running back options, Charbonnet might be the most well-rounded of the bunch and he has good size.

Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

The Bears will definitely be looking for an edge rusher if they don’t select one in the first round. Foskey (6-5, 264) set the Notre Dame career sack record with 26.5 sacks, most of which came during the past two seasons. He uses his 34-inch arms to his advantage. Those long arms also helped him block four punts on special teams during his college career.

Derick Hall Auburn linebacker Derick Hall carries the ball after an interception against Missouri during the 2022 season. (Butch Dill/AP)

Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

Hall (6-3, 254) could be gone by the time the Bears pick, but if he’s there he might make sense. He’s extremely strong and often won matchups in college with his sheer quickness and brute force. On the flip side, his game needs work against the run. Hall was a team captain at Auburn and could fit in almost any scheme.

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

If the Bears don’t go offensive tackle at No. 9 overall, Harrison (6-4, 315) could be in the mix in the second round. He has the size and length NFL teams look for in a tackle. There’s a possibility that he’s long gone by the time the Bears pick or that he’s not mobile enough for Poles’ liking. But Harrison is young, he will be 21 throughout his entire rookie season, and he is far from a finished product.

Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Ika (6-3, 335) has the size to eat up space on the interior. As far as run stoppers go, Ika might be among the best in this year’s draft. That said, he didn’t do much in the backfield last season – he had zero sacks after totaling 4.5 in 2021. He probably projects best as a nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme, but the Bears had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season and a big body like Ika could help.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Jones (6-8, 374) recorded the longest wing span in the history of the Senior Bowl in February. In terms of sheer size, Jones has what teams are looking for. It feels as if he might lack the mobility that Poles is looking for in his linemen. But he can certainly stop a bull-rushing defender dead in his tracks.

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

The Bears lacked a deep threat last season. New receiver DJ Moore certainly can be that, but the addition of Moore doesn’t eliminate receiver from the list of team needs. Mims (5-11, 183) averaged a ridiculous 19.5 yards per catch over the course of his college career. He can absolutely take the top off a defense. He also brings experience as a punt returner.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

A Flossmoor native, Schmitz (6-3, 301) is one of just a few potential starting centers available in this year’s draft. There’s a chance he’s gone when the Bears pick at No. 53. Their current plan appears to be moving Cody Whitehair back to center. That is certainly worth trying, but bringing in a young center who excels in the run game could be a better long-term option.