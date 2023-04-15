NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s 2nd 2023 mock

Every NFL Draft is unpredictable, but this year’s feels even more so.

The only sure thing seemed to be that the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles were going to trade out of the first overall pick, and that has already happened. So what happens when the first round begins April 27?

Who knows?

Shaw Local Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond took a crack at it anyway. This is his second mock draft. Read his first one here.

Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year’s first round has only 31 picks.