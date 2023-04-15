NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s 2nd 2023 mock

Every NFL Draft is unpredictable, but this year’s feels even more so.
The only sure thing seemed to be that the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles were going to trade out of the first overall pick, and that has already happened. So what happens when the first round begins April 27?
Who knows?
Shaw Local Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond took a crack at it anyway. This is his second mock draft. Read his first one here.
Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year’s first round has only 31 picks.
|Team
|Player, College
|Position
|Analysis
|1. Panthers
|Bryce Young, Alabama
|QB
|This still feels like the move for the Panthers at No. 1.
|2. Texans
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
|QB
|Stroud has all the tools to be a successful NFL QB. The Texans need one desperately.
|3. Colts (trade with Cardinals)
|Anthony Richardson, Florida
|QB
|The Colts don’t want to miss out on QB3, especially if the Cardinals are shopping their pick. They get bold here in taking Richardson.
|4. Cardinals (trade with Colts)
|Will Anderson, Alabama
|Edge
|Trade back and still land the draft’s top pass rusher? The Cardinals will absolutely take that.
|5. Seahawks
|Jalen Carter, Georgia
|DT
|Pete Carroll is just the type of coach Carter needs, someone who is willing to give the young man a second chance.
|6. Lions
|Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
|CB
|The Lions could go with an edge rusher here, but adding a top-tier corner to this defense is a priority after trading Jeff Okudah.
|7. Raiders
|Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
|CB
|It’s time for Josh McDaniels to focus on the defense. Cornerback is a position the Raiders need to upgrade.
|8. Falcons
|Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
|Edge
|This might be the ideal scenario for the Falcons, who desperately need a pass rusher.
|9. Bears
|Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
|Edge
|The Bears had 20 sacks in 17 games a year ago. Van Ness has all the tools to aid the Bears where they need help most.
|10. Buccaneers (trade with Eagles)
|Will Levis, Kentucky
|QB
|The Bucs begin life after Tom Brady. They have the draft capital to move up. Levis can begin this season behind Baker Mayfield.
|11. Titans
|Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
|OT/OG
|If Levis falls to Tennessee at No. 11, he might be the pick. If not, they need O-linemen.
|12. Texans
|Nolan Smith, Georgia
|Edge
|After taking a QB at No. 2, the Texans look to bolster their defense. They need a receiver, too, but it will be hard to pass up an edge rusher here.
|13. Jets
|Paris Johnson, Ohio State
|OT
|The Jets need to protect their veteran quarterback, assuming they ever finalize the Aaron Rodgers trade.
|14. Patriots
|Broderick Jones, Georgia
|OT
|The Patriots signed Riley Reiff to play tackle, but that doesn’t mean they’re done at the position.
|15. Packers
|Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
|TE
|A tight end feels highly plausible here after losing Robert Tonyan Jr. to the Bears.
|16. Commanders
|Brian Branch, Alabama
|S
|The Commanders look to bolster their secondary.
|17. Steelers
|Darnell Wright, Tennessee
|OT
|The Steelers need to make an upgrade at tackle.
|18. Lions
|Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
|DT
|The Lions grab another top defender after taking a cornerback at No. 6 overall.
|19. Eagles (trade with Buccaneers)
|Myler Murphy, Clemson
|Edge
|The Eagles look to replenish, and get younger, along the defensive front.
|20. Chiefs (trade with Seahawks)
|Zay Flowers, Boston College
|WR
|The Chiefs move up to grab the first wide receiver off the board. Flowers is a speedy YAC machine.
|21. Chargers
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
|WR
|Justin Herbert finds a new favorite target.
|22. Ravens
|Quentin Johnston, TCU
|WR
|The Ravens keep the mini run on wide receivers going by taking the big-bodied Johnston.
|23. Vikings
|Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
|CB
|The Vikings fill a need and hopefully find a cornerback who can start right away.
|24. Jaguars
|Dalton Kincaid, Utah
|TE
|With Evan Engram on the franchise tag, the Jaguars bring in a tight end who they hope is their future at the position.
|25. Giants
|Jordan Addison, USC
|WR
|With a severe deficiency at receiver, the Giants will be happy if any of the top four or five receivers drop to them. They would be thrilled if it’s Addison.
|26. Cowboys
|Bijan Robinson, Texas
|RB
|If Robinson is on the board here, this feels like an inevitability. The question is: Will he fall this far?
|27. Bills
|Drew Sanders, Arkansas
|LB
|The Bills try to find a long, rangy linebacker who could replace Tremaine Edmunds.
|28. Bengals
|Darnell Washington, Georgia
|TE
|The Bengals need to find a replacement for Hayden Hurst, who left in free agency. Washington is tools-y, although less proven as a pass catcher.
|29. Saints
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
|Edge
|Anudike-Uzomah has the skillset to jump in and start for a team on the edge right now. That’s what the Saints need most.
|30. Eagles
|Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
|CB
|Forbes is a ballhawk (with 14 interceptions in three years), although somewhat thin. He has the frame to put on some muscle.
|31. Seahawks (trade with Chiefs)
|O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
|OG
|The Seahawks move back and bolster the interior of their offensive line.