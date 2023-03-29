NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s first 2023 mock

The NFL draft is less than a month away. The NFL’s biggest offseason event begins with the first round on April 27 and runs through April 29.

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles already made a big splash when they traded away the top pick to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears now sit at No. 9 overall on the draft board. They remain in great position to grab one of the top talents in the draft, particularly if the quarterbacks draw a lot of attention.

Shaw Local Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond provided his first mock draft of the first round. Draft night always comes with surprises. There are certainly a few surprises in this mock.

Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year’s first round has only 31 picks.