Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets live updates from MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Everybody wants to know if Bears quarterback Justin Fields is going to play Sunday.

Fields said this week that when his Ohio State Buckeyes were playing in the national championship game a couple years ago, he would’ve done anything to be on the field. He played in that game against Alabama despite having several cracked ribs.

Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in Week 12 is not the national championship game for the 3-8 Chicago Bears.

Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and appears to be unlikely to play. Officially, he is listed as questionable and will test out his shoulder before the game. Several national reports from ESPN and the NFL Network have indicated that Fields is highly unlikely to play Sunday. That would pave the way for backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to see his first start of the season.

So how bad is Fields injured shoulder?

Fields last spoke with members of the media on Wednesday after practice at Halas Hall. At the time, he said he wouldn’t have played if the game were Wednesday.

The 23-year-old quarterback injured his left shoulder after being tripped up near the end of last week’s loss in Atlanta. Fields landed awkwardly on his left shoulder along the sidelines. He stayed in the game for two more plays before throwing an interception that essentially ended the game.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has been intentionally vague about Fields’ status this week. Asked this week about the gamesmanship involved – not wanting to tip his hand to the Jets – Eberflus said “you have to do that.”

Who is Trevor Siemian?

Trevor Siemian Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian throws a pass during practice on May 17 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

If Siemian takes the reins, it will be his first start as a member of the Bears. He signed with Chicago as a free agent in March. The Northwestern alum has started 29 games during the course of his eight-year career. He most recently played for the New Orleans Saints, making four starts last year after Jameis Winston injured his knee.

He saw his most extensive action in 2016 and 2017 with the Denver Broncos, when he started 24 games following Peyton Manning’s retirement. The Broncos were 13-11 in his 24 starts.

This season, Siemian has taken only three snaps in regular season action.

What to expect from the Jets

The big news this week in New York was that the Jets benched former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in favor of backup Mike White. Wilson was selected ahead of Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 draft, behind only Trevor Lawrence.

White performed better than expected in limited action in 2021 when Wilson was injured. He threw for more than 400 yards in his first career start. Eberflus called White more of a pocket passer, and he’s certainly less mobile than Wilson.

Here are five things to watch in Sunday's matchup. What does the Shaw Local staff think of this game? Here are our picks for Sunday.

What else did I miss this week?

Here's what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

