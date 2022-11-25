Chicago Bears list QB Justin Fields as questionable for Sunday’s game against New York Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was limited Friday during practice and is questionable to face the Jets at the Meadowlands on Sunday.

Fields, who injured his left shoulder against Atlanta last Sunday, looked good during the portion of practice that was open to media. He threw at least a dozen passes, with the ball sailing around 30 yards on each toss.

Still coach Matt Eberflus played Fields’ situation close to the vest, divulging little new information during his seven-minute presser at Halas Hall.

“Justin’s status is the same. ... We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said. “He’s feeling better every single day and we’ve got 48 hours to assess where we’re gonna go with that.”

Eberflus added that the decision will come down to how much pain, if any, Fields is in at game time, as well as the “function of the shoulder.” The coach hopes Fields plays, but only if he’s 100% ready.

What if the Bears were 8-3 or 7-4 and fighting for a playoff berth instead of 3-8? Would that matter?

“That’s a good question,” Eberflus said. “I don’t think so with this one. I think it’s the same decision, really.”

Eberflus and backup QB Trevor Siemian were both asked if the number of reps changed in practice this week to better prepare Siemian in case he’s needed.

Both deftly swatted the queries aside.

“I’m not gonna detail out individual reps of players,” Eberflus said.

Said Siemian: “I don’t really talk about reps.”

No matter how many he got, though, Siemian expects to do the job if he plays.

“You kind of embrace it,” Siemian said of any opportunity that comes his way. “I look forward to it. There’s no excuse. There’s no asterisk on the win-loss total or stat sheet. ...

“It’s challenge I accept. If I got to play, I’ll be ready to go. That’s part of the deal being a backup.”

Whether Fields goes or not, the Bears are going to be severely short-handed in the secondary, with safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon both out with concussions. Kindle Vildor figures to replace Gordon, while Brisker’s replacement should be DeAndre Houston-Carter.

Fortunately for the Bears, the Jets are starting 27-year-old Mike White at quarterback. White threw 5 TD passes and 8 interceptions in four games for the Jets last season.

