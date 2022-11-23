New York Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of matchup with Chicago Bears

The New York Jets have benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Bears. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that 27-year-old quarterback Mike White will start Sunday against the Bears at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021, selected ahead of quarterbacks Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Wilson has started 20 games over the past two season. He has a 5-2 record this season as the starter, but has completed only 55% of his passes with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, 10-3, appeared to be the last straw for the Jets. The Jets totaled just six first downs. Wilson completed only nine passes for 77 yards.

White, the new starter, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2018, but has played for the Jets since 2019. He started three games last season when Wilson missed time with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Bears have some quarterback questions of their own this week with Fields nursing a left shoulder injury. Coach Matt Eberflus on Monday called Fields “day-to-day,” but also didn’t rule out the possibility that the injury could end Fields’ season.