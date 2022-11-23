Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice Wednesday, remains ‘day-to-day’ with shoulder injury

LAKE FOREST – Bears quarterback Justin Fields remains “day-to-day,” according to head coach Matt Eberflus, but he did return to practice Wednesday.

Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury that occurred in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Eberflus said Fields’ status for this week’s game against the New York Jets will depend on how the QB feels as the week of practice progresses. Wednesday’s practice was a walkthrough, so it wasn’t full speed or in pads, but the fact that Fields was cleared to practice is a positive sign.

“We’ll see where it goes and then, when we get to [Thursday], we’ll know more and I think by Friday we’ll know more,” Eberflus said. “It’s kind of one of those things, you work through the week and we’ll see where it is and, hopefully, we’re getting better and better every single day.”

Asked if there was any risk of Fields going on injured reserve, which would require a four-game absence, Eberflus said no.

Fields injured his shoulder on the final drive of Sunday’s game. A defender tripped him as he ran toward the sideline. The 23-year-old quarterback landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, his non-throwing shoulder.

He remained in the game, but was in some obvious pain after taking another hit on the following play. Fields needed X-rays and further evaluation following the game. He said Sunday that his shoulder was in a lot of pain.

Fields has started all 11 games for the Bears this season. After a slow start to the season, the Bears offense has been rolling over the last month and a half. Fields has rushed for 106.7 yards per game over the last six games and is on pace to challenge Lamar Jackson’s 2019 QB rushing record.

All the uncertainty surrounding Fields could be gamesmanship in an effort to keep the Jets guessing at which quarterback will play Sunday. Eberflus declined to say if backup quarterback Trevor Siemian would see extra reps in practice this week.

Asked why the Bears wouldn’t just play it safe and rest Fields for a week, Eberflus said the Bears – who are on a four-game losing streak – want to win.

“I would just say that if he’s ready to play, he’s going to play,” Eberflus said. “He feels that way, we feel that way. If he’s ready to go, feels good about it, he’s going to play the game. Really, the reason is because we’re trying to win. We want to win the game.”

The decision will be a group effort between Eberflus, Fields, the training staff and general manager Ryan Poles.

The Jets are dealing with quarterback questions of their own. On Wednesday, coach Robert Saleh announced that quarterback Mike White will start in place of starter Zach Wilson. Wilson was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021.