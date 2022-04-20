Bears minicamp update: Roquan Smith says contract talks are ‘my business’

LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith isn’t ready to talk about a contract extension. Not publicly anyway.

“It’s personal,” Smith said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “All that business is more so my business. I’m confident we’ll get everything taken care of.”

Smith is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The eighth overall draft pick in the 2018 draft, Smith is 25 years old, a two-time AP All-Pro second-team performer and the best all-around player on the Bears’ defense. The Bears picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but once the 2022 season is over, he could become a free agent.

Last season, Smith said that he didn’t have an agent. On Wednesday, meeting with the media during voluntary minicamp, Smith declined to say whether he had hired an agent since then.

“Like I said, it’s all personal,” Smith reiterated.

The private conversations going on behind the scenes with new Bears general manager Ryan Poles may never be known. But this much is clear: If Smith is still representing himself, there should be a significant push from both sides to complete a deal before the 2022 season arrives. Once the games become meaningful, Smith is not going to have the time or the energy to negotiate a deal in between practice, film study, game days and all the other obligations that come with being in season.

It’s not unheard of for an NFL player to represent himself. Longtime Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner recently negotiated his own free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, netting a five-year, $50 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. Cornerback Richard Sherman and receiver DeAndre Hopkins have negotiated huge contracts on their own without an agent.

Another 2018 first-round draft pick, like Smith, doesn’t have an agent and is waiting out the process – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He is also playing on his fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks.

Having an agent isn’t necessary, but it relieves players of the burden of the minutiae of NFL contracts. An agent also helps to ease the distractions throughout the season.

“When everything was going on the way it was going on [during the season], that’s just apart of being a pro,” Smith said Wednesday of not having an agent. “[It’s] just accepting responsibility that you put upon yourself, so that’s how I view that.”

Several inside linebackers have signed market-altering contracts just in the past year. The Colts’ Darius Leonard, who was 26 when he signed his deal, signed a five-year $98.5 million contract with $52.5 million guaranteed. The 49ers’ Fred Warner was 25 when he signed a five-year, $95 million deal with $40.5 million guaranteed.

Smith is on a similar career trajectory as those two. Whether he signs an extension with the Bears or tests free agency, he figures likely to cash in significantly. If he doesn’t sign an extension, the Bears would almost certainly franchise tag him next year. An extension makes sense for both parties.

“If he’s the guy that I think he is, that’s something we have to address,” Poles said at last month’s NFL owners meetings. “I think he’s a really good linebacker and in this defense with (head coach) Matt (Eberflus) and [defensive coordinator Alan Williams], there’s a good chance he’s going to have a really good year.”

The inside linebacker position is key in Eberflus’ 4-3 defensive scheme. Just look at what Leonard has done the past four seasons in Indianapolis. Eberflus said it’s unfair to compare Smith to Leonard. Every player is different in his own ways.

“That was a great linebacker draft, of course, that year and those guys are still playing really well,” Eberflus said. “The comparisons of them, they’re different body types, different instincts, different levels of play in terms of how they get the job done. But both of them are really accomplished, good players.”

Smith might not be ready to talk about an extension publicly, but he does want to make something clear for Bears fans: He wants to remain in Chicago.

“Absolutely,” he said Wednesday. “Yeah, that’s my plan.”

Taking attendance: Safety Eddie Jackson returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s first day of voluntary minicamp. Jackson was participating.

Quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, pass rusher Robert Quinn and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. were not present.

Pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad was present but not participating, as were safety Dane Cruikshank, tight end Jesper Horsted and pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu.