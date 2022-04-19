Bears minicamp update: Getting to know new coaches all about showing your personality

LAKE FOREST – At 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, Trevis Gipson is a big fella, but he has an infectious grin and he knows that a little bit of sarcasm can go a long way.

“I hate to use the word ‘steal,’” Gipson said Tuesday when talking about traded pass rusher Khalil Mack. “But, yeah, I learned a lot from Khalil.”

That elicited a laugh from his audience. Gipson, the Bears’ third-year pass rusher, hopes his personality is coming through with his knew bosses.

He invested so much time and effort getting to know his coaches over the past two years, trying to make a name for himself and stand out at a crowded outside linebacker position. Then the Bears fired the whole coaching staff and he had to start from scratch with a new set of coaches.

Everyone on the roster did.

“You take the approach of just being yourself,” Gipson said. “And that gives them that sort of comfortability of, ‘OK, this guy’s opening up to me, he’s being himself, I can be myself,’ and then that’s where the bonds come in and you create those relationships.”

That’s how he’s approaching voluntary minicamp this week. The Bears have been working out at their Halas Hall facility in Lake Forest since April 4. Up until Tuesday, those sessions were limited to strength and conditioning workouts. This week’s minicamp is the first time the team has actually gathered on a football field.

[ Three burning questions as Bears’ offseason minicamp begins ]

The learning process with the new coaching staff began months ago when the staff was hired. Until April, that process largely took place remotely. Most players spend January through March at their offseason homes across the country.

The in-person aspect of the offseason, however, is invaluable to a team with a new coaching staff. Gipson has had a chance to get to know head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams over recent weeks. It’s more than X’s and O’s.

“I want to trust my coach and my coach wants to trust me on the field,” Gipson said. “Being shy and not speaking, not showing your real personality, that won’t really help that connection between you.”

That process goes both ways, too.

“When you’re honest and truthful and upfront with guys and you put it on the table so it’s plain to see and then you challenge them to get that done, they appreciate that,” Eberflus said.

The Bears spent most of Tuesday’s practice implementing the basic concepts that the new coaching staff is bringing to Halas Hall. That includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense and Eberflus’ 4-3 defensive scheme.

For Gipson, that means more hand-in-the-dirt, three-point stances on the edge. Gipson did that in college at Tulsa, but had to change his approach in the Bears’ 3-4 defense under the previous coaches. He believes he could benefit from making the switch back.

“It’s actually more comfortable for me. I can get off faster with my hand in the dirt,” Gipson said. “In a two-point [stance], I’m looking around, there’s a bunch of movement in the backfield.”

On the offensive side of the football, all of the key starters were present Tuesday – at least, as many as there can be prior to next week’s draft. The offense and defense remained separate throughout all of Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s been a short time, but I feel that it’s been real receptive by the whole team,” Eberflus said. “What we’re teaching them and what we’re telling them is that it’s winning football. It’s the rudiments of the game. It’s about blocking and tackling.”

Absences: This week’s minicamp is voluntary. Several regular contributors were absent from Tuesday’s practice. Quarterback Nick Foles, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, pass rusher Robert Quinn, pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. were absent.

Safety Dane Cruikshank, pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu and tight end Jesper Horsted were present but not participating.

Offensive line shuffle: The Bears worked out Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle Tuesday. Borom had been the starting right tackle to end last season with Jason Peters at left tackle.

Additionally, Sam Mustipher and free agent acquisition Dakota Dozier split time at right guard. Free agent Lucas Patrick took over the center position, where Mustipher had been the starter. Veteran Cody Whitehair remained at left guard.

Eberflus said those positions remain fluid.

“We’re going to make sure that we look at all the information and then make a good decision,” Eberflus said. “And again, this is a work in progress. We’re going to work this all the way through to the first game. We’re going to try different combinations in there, on both sides of the ball.”

Tryouts: The Bears hosted five tryout players Tuesday. That included receiver JoJo Natson, receiver David Moore, cornerback Ryan Lewis, cornerback Greg Stroman and safety Christian Uphoff. Uphoff grew up in Washington, Illinois, and played college ball at Illinois State.