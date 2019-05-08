Downers Grove and Westmont police reports: May 15, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Alcohol arrest

Ethan Schaub, 18, of the 4900 block of Seeley Avenue, Downers Grove, and Ryan W. Force, 18, of the 4500 block of Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, were charged at 9:51 p.m. May 5 with consumption of alcohol under the age of 21 at the Downers Grove Parking Deck, 945 Curtiss St. Schaub also was charged with the unlawful possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Drinking in public

Jade J. Swanson, 42, of the 5100 block of Main Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 6:32 p.m. May 4 with drinking in public at the Downers Grove Parking Deck, 945 Curtiss St.

Endangering the life or health of a child

Davontae D. Stewart, 26, and Erica D. Stewart, 25, both of the PO Box 334, Naperville, were charged at 12:30 p.m. May 1 with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child at Red Roof Inn, 1113 Butterfield Road.

Fraud

Fraudulent charges totaling $1,638.94 reportedly were made to an unauthorized cellphone account dating to 1 p.m. April 3 and 12:56 p.m. May 3 in the 100 block of Marie Drive.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Martin Martinez Jr., 22, of the 700 block of East New York Street, Aurora, was charged at 2:14 a.m. May 5 with the unlawful possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Ogden Avenue.

Alcohol sales to a minor

Collin S. Child, 21, of the 3000 block of Hillside Lane, Darien, was charged at 5:40 p.m. April 30 with sales of liquor to a minor at Aldi, 28 Ogden Ave.

Theft

• Six Fitbits valued at $959 reportedly were stolen at 4:45 p.m. April 27 at Kohl’s, 2920 Finley Road.

• A wallet including some cash and credit cards reportedly was stolen between midnight and 8 a.m. May 4 from a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.

• A wallet including a driver’s license, Social Security card, gift card and credit cards reportedly was stolen at noon May 4 at Panera Bread, 1400 Butterfield Road.

• Jason C. Betancourt, 40, of the 1200 block of Mansfield Street, Woodridge, was charged at 12:30 p.m. May 5 with felony retail theft at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

• A large advertising sign valued at $300 reportedly was stolen between 9:30 a.m. May 5 and 8:15 a.m. May 6 at Great Clips, 64 Ogden Ave.

Westmont

Trespassing

Thomas Fairbrother, 34, of the 100 block of Mill Street, Kewanee, was charged at 2:38 a.m. May 8 with criminal trespass to residence in the 200 block of South Park Street.

DUI

Sean N. Patt, 29, of the zero to 100 block of North Grant Street, Westmont, was charged at 7:58 p.m. May 11 with driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance in the 800 block of North Blackhawk Drive.

Traffic violations

• Brittani Henson, 28, of the zero to 100 block of West 500 Rose Lane, Willowbrook, was charged at 8:04 p.m. May 6 with driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance in the 300 block of South Lincoln Street.

• Oliver Kapelski, 21, of the 600 block of Huntington Commons Road, Mount Prospect, was charged at 9:11 a.m. May 8 with driving with a suspended license and speeding in the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Francisco Rodriguez, 44, of the 2400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 7:06 a.m. May 9 with driving on a revoked license and expired registration in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

Theft

• A package valued at $2,253 was reportedly stolen from a porch May 7 in the zero to 100 block of East 55th Street.

• Items valued at $50 were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle May 12 in the 400 block of East 58th Street.

• Items valued at $2,850 were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle May 12 in the 400 block of West 55th Street.

• A ring valued at $13,000 reportedly was stolen May 21 in the 900 block of Pasquinelli Drive.