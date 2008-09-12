Coffey tosses 4 touchdown passes in Bulldogs’ victory

BATAVIA– The Batavia Bulldog fans turned out in force Friday night, and their team came ready to play, rolling to a 43-20 victory over visiting West Chicago.

Highlighted by four touchdown passes from quarterback Jordan Coffey to Erich Zeddies, Batavia (1-1) rolled up 523 yards in total offense.

“He’s an unbelievable receiver, and even better person,” said Coffey when asked about Zeddies. Coffey added, “A lot of credit goes to our offensive line tonight, the protection has been great in both games.”

Batavia’s running game racked up an impressive 233 yards without senior running back Bai Kabba who hurt his knee last week. Coach Mike Gaspari said “we got great news this week on Bai, he has a mild sprain and we expect him back next week.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, with Ryan Webb capping it off with a 37 yard touchdown run, breaking a handful of tackles along the way. Kyle Duhig also added a second quarter touchdown on an 18 yard run around the right end.

West Chicago (1-1) had a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Edward Miranda and also a 78 yard touchdown run from Chris Jackson to keep the game close in the first half.

Batavia led 33-20 at halftime. Kyle Duhig rushed for 59 yards on nine carries for Batavia.