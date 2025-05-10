Marengo Police charge Plainfield man with possession of cockfighting equipment, roosters, cash

Marengo police arrested a man early Saturday who they said possessed six roosters, cockfighting equipment and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Jose Alicea-Reyes, 51, of Plainfield is charged with possessing or selling equipment known to be used for cockfighting, and six counts of owning an animal for sport fighting, Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

At 5:20 a.m., Saturday, a Marengo police officer made a traffic stop on a Jeep Cherokee for not having its headlights on. The vehicle, driven by Alicea-Reyes, was stopped at North State Street and Municipal Drive near the train tracks. He was the only occupant in the vehicle besides the roosters, Marengo Police Sgt. Andrew Kjellgren said.

The officer found that Alicea-Reyes had the six roosters and the cockfighting-related items in the vehicle. It is not clear where he was traveling to or coming from, Kjellgren said.

According to the criminal complaint, Alicea-Reyes said he owned the roosters that, Kjellgren said, have been taken to McHenry County Animal Control. The criminal complaint said he also had equipment known to be used for a show or exhibition involving a fight between two or more animals or an animal and a human, or for the intentional killing of any animal for the purpose of sport, wagering or entertainment, the complaint said.

Among the “numerous objects intended for use in cockfighting” found in the vehicle were sharpened steel spurs, spur straps, numerous padded beak covers and “Tornel” antibiotic injectable suspension and hypodermic needles, according to the complaint.

Tornel is used to eliminate and prevent parasite infestations. Alicea-Reyes also had $9,697 in cash on him, the complaint said.

If convicted, Class 4 felonies carry a sentencing range of probation to three years in prison.

Alicea-Reyes is in the custody of the McHenry County jail and due for an initial appearance hearing Monday morning where a judge will determine if he should be released pretrial.