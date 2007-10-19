Batavia Bulldogs football make intentions well-known vs. DeKalb

BATAVIA – Carrying a 4-3 record into Friday’s game against DeKalb with undefeated Geneva looming on the schedule, Batavia’s Week 8 game was more than a tune-up for the Vikings.

A fifth win almost would assure the Bulldogs of a return trip to the playoffs while a fourth loss would back them into a corner.

Batavia made its playoff intentions clear with a 43-0 Western Sun Conference win against the Barbs.

“To get the fifth win any year is important for a group of kids,” Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said. “It solidifies the fact that they’re a winning football team. ... It’s important. When we were sitting at 2-3, it’s even more important to say we have a winning football team.”

The Bulldogs (5-3 overall, 4-2 WSC) nailed down a winning season with their third straight 40-point performance after struggling early in the season to find an offensive identity.

“I’m really happy with the way we performed,” said running back Brian Krolikowski, who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as part of the team’s two-back attack.

“There were a couple times we were three-and-out and a couple times we didn’t complete a couple of passes or didn’t get the right blocks, but overall I feel very good. I feel very confident we’ll go deep in the playoffs for a second year.”

The offense got on the board on its first drive, capping a 10-play, 68-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Coffey to Ian Wallis on fourth-and-18.

Coffey threw for 128 of his 134 yards in the first half and did not turn the ball over.

To complement the effective offense, the Batavia defense held an injury-plagued DeKalb offense to 86 total yards.

“It helps a lot,” Krolikowski said. “Our defense is always working hard, always making sure they’ve got all their coverages down. They make sure they don’t make any mistakes.”

In addition to limiting mistakes, the Batavia defense and special teams combined to create six DeKalb turnovers while the offense gave away only one fumble.

With the loss, DeKalb falls to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the WSC.

Next week, Batavia prepares for 8-0 Geneva, who the Bulldogs beat twice a season ago.

“Hopefully we’ll improve between now and next week,” Gaspari said. “It should be a great war here next week. That’s for sure.”