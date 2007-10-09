Geneva businesses go pink in October

GENEVA – Geneva businesses want to educate shoppers and recruit walkers for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Several events in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will lead up to the Oct. 21 walk at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

On Saturday, She She, at 17 S. Third St., will host Hot Pink Day with information about breast cancer awareness and pink refreshments. Donations will be accepted for the store’s team in the walk, and donors will be entered in a raffle. Call 630-232-0933 for information.

On Oct. 14, One Stop Crop Shop, at 417 Hamilton St., will have a Crop for a Cure event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A $30 donation gets participants into a raffle and silent auction. Door prizes also will be given. The money goes to the American Cancer Society. Call 630-262-1997 for information.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16, She She will host a Survivor Day and Fit Clinic in which breast cancer survivors are encouraged to donate gently used breast prostheses or pocketed bras to the American Cancer Society. She She staff members will be available for professional fittings, and new post-surgical products will be on display.

For information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, call the American Cancer Society at 630-879-9009 or visit www.cancer.org/stridesonline.

– Karen Long