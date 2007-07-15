Geneva’s Wechter driven to succeed

Matt Wechter, 18, of Geneva, recently participated in the state-wide games of the Special Olympics and won seven medals in his age division. (Rob Winner photo)

GENEVA – Matthew Wechter is running out of space to hang his medals.

He picked up another seven – including a gold and six silvers – in the men’s gymnastics events at last month’s Special Olympics competition in Bloomington that included more 3,000 athletes from around Illinois.

But even more impressive is that Wechter – who has autism – has gone to the state competition every year since 2002. His hard work has paid off in the form of 43 gold medals, 32 silver medals, and nine bronze medals earned during regional and state competition for the Special Olympics.

A Special Olympics athlete must earn a gold medal at a regional competition to go downstate.“It is exciting to compete,” said Wechter, 18, who will be a Geneva High School senior this fall.His favorite event is vaulting, where he once received a score of 9.8 out of 10. His gold medal last month was for vaulting.

“It is my best event,” he said proudly.

His parents, Connie and Larry Wechter, know just how far their son has come to get to this point. He was born 15 weeks premature, weighing only 1 pound, 12 ounces at birth.

“He was in the hospital for four months in intensive care,” Connie said. “He has accomplished a lot. He is a very driven, very well disciplined man.”Wechter now weighs a muscular 160 pounds and is proud of the fact that he can lift up his father with a bear hug.He doesn’t confine himself to one sport. His 84 medals were earned in gymnastics and swimming, as well as basketball, soccer, track and field and tennis.

“Special Olympic athletes want the same thing that everyone else wants – to feel they have accomplished something,” his dad said.Wechter also is a fan of figure skating and figure skater Sasha Cohen.“She has the most brilliant programs and her spirals are good,” he said.

But his interests and talents extend beyond the sports arena. He cooks for his family and works in the bakery at Cocoa Bean in Geneva.

“I like to cook pasta and make pies,” he said.

His father is grateful for his culinary skills.“I am absolutely helpless in the kitchen,” he said.Wechter does not let his autism get in the way of his goals.

“I would like to go to college and study cooking,” Matthew said.