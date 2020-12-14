Woman charged with home invasion, armed robbery after stealing pot from Riverside home: cops

RIVERSIDE - A Melrose Park woman was charged Dec. 10 with home invasion and armed robbery after she and an accomplice allegedly robbed the home of a Riverside couple licensed to grow medical cannabis.

Arianna Magdalena Douchand, 28, of the 3000 of Rhodes Avenue, Melrose Park, was arrested Dec. 10 at at her place of employment in the 7800 block of Industrial Drive in Forest Park. Police continue to search for her male accomplice. He is described as in his 20s, tall with a thin build and dreadlocks.

Douchand allegedly committed the robbery while the male offender held the homeowners at gunpoint, police said.

Riverside Police responded at 8:09 p.m. Dec. 9 to the report of an armed home invasion in the zero to 100 block of East Quincy Street.

The male and female victims told police they were sleeping near the front door when the male homeowner heard a knock at the door. As he opened the front door, the offenders forced their way into the house and robbed the couple of cannabis at gunpoint, police said.

The offenders fled eastbound from the 100 block of East Quincy toward Harlem Avenue in an older, “beat up” white sedan, according to police.

The homeowners at this address are legally licensed for medical cannabis.

During the investigation, -police examined video footage from street surveillance cameras on Harlem Avenue and Quincy Street and were able to obtain the offending vehicle's information from the video. The video clearly showed the vehicle, license plate and individuals inside the car, police said.

Police traced that car to an address in the 3000 block of Rhodes Avenue in Melrose Park and on Dec. 10 arrested Douchand.

“This was not a random act,” Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said in the release. “The house was targeted for home invasion and armed robbery. These violent offenders knew there was medical cannabis there and came looking to steal the cannabis from someone who’s legally licensed to carry and grow it.

“This act was violent. The homeowners were held at gunpoint while they were robbed. I’m so thankful no one was injured and no shots were fired. When reported, the call was delayed 15 minutes because the victims feared retaliation. Officers were on scene within three minutes.”