Will County Felony Files: Dec. 15, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Adeleye Adekale, 32, of the 3900 block of West 171st Street in Country Club Hills was arrested by the Tinley Park police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 12 on a charge of retail theft.

• Christopher Beil, 48, of the 13100 block of West 184th Place in Mokena was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 12 on a charge of false alarm.

• James Beil, 73, of the 9700 block of Hummingbird Hill Drive in Orland Park was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 12 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Jorge Castillo, 18, of the 300 block of Kirkwood Circle in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 13 on charges of theft, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.

• Mark Daviera, 24, of the 13900 block of West Annapolis Court in Cedar Lake, Indiana, was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Amber Grivetti-Housman, 27, of the 19300 block of West Route 113 in Custer Park was arrested by the Wilmington police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 11 on charges of retail theft.

• Andrew Harrison, 25, of the 600 block of Clement Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Cody Kiernan, 23, of the first block of Sonora Drive in Montgomery was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Kyle Matthew Lucido, 24, of the 1700 block of Fieldstone Drive North in Shorewood was arrested by the Plainfield police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 13 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Jaclyn Murray, 37, of the 24000 block of South Monee Road in Crete was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 11 on a charge of theft.

• Joshua Nicholson, 21, of the 100 block of Wedgeport Circle in Romeoville was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Larry Welton, 35, of the 17800 block of Hickory Street in Lansing was arrested by the University Park police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 12 on a charge of possession of any substance with intent.