Geneva resident holds book drive for Aurora elementary school

Geneva resident Ellen Jo Ljung is organizing a book drive for an elementary school in Aurora. The books will be provided by the nonprofit organization Young, Black & Lit, which aims to give minority children books that feature people of color. (Photo provided)

GENEVA — A Geneva resident is organizing a book drive for an Aurora elementary school.

Ellen Jo Ljung is collecting books for students O. C. Allen Elementary School, which has a 92% minority population, yet its students often can’t see themselves in the books they read, according to a news release.

The nonprofit organization Young, Black, & Lit’s mission is to give books to youth and offers individuals the chance to spearhead book drives for local schools.

“It’s important for children to see themselves in what they read,” Ljung stated. “That validates their place in the world, offers them role models, and encourages identity formation. And all of us benefit from multicultural literature that reflects the world in which we live, helping us to learn to appreciate others and get along.”

Anyone can participate by going to the Young, Black, & Lit website, choosing a book or two, and putting the code “Panthers” in when they order. The company will hold all the books until Jan. 5, the end of the drive, and then ship them to O. C. Allen at no charge.

“When a book mirrors a reader’s life, physical appearance and inner thoughts, connections are built,” stated Librarian Margaret Hollar. “Children and adults alike will absorb more of what is read because they can relate to what is happening. In addition, book mirrors provide self-affirmation and an acceptance that the reader is part of a greater whole.”

For more information on this book drive, please contact Ellen Ljung at ellenjoljung@gmail.com .