July 31, 2024
News - Kane County
Kane County area bank donates $15K to area food pantries this holiday season

By Shaw Local News Network
American Bank & Trust has donated $15,000 to local food pantries

American Bank & Trust has donated $15,000 to local food pantries.

The money was divided among the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, the South Elgin Food Pantry, Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry and All Peoples Interfaith Food Pantry, according to a news release.

“2020 has been an extremely difficult year for all of us. American Bank & Trust remains committed to investing in our communities to assist those less fortunate, especially at this time of year,” stated Jeff Rose, American Bank & Trust CEO & president. “We can’t think of a better use of our resources than ensuring nobody goes hungry, notably children. We are blessed that we have the ability to share with those in need.”

American Bank & Trust has branches in Elburn and Geneva.

