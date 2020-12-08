Pierog sworn in as Kane's 1st female Democrat board chair

GENEVA – Corinne Pierog was sworn in today as Kane County’s first woman Democrat board chair – along with re-elected and newly elected board members, and newly elected Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro and State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, both also Democrats.

“Congratulations to everyone who is here – the board members and existing board members,” Pierog said as they stood outside on the steps of Building A where the board meets. “It is truly an honor to open up this meeting with all of you. I’m absolutely more than thrilled I’m humbled and excited. ... I’d like to call my very first meeting of the Kane County Board to order, Dec. 8, 2020.”

After the swearing in, the board members reconvened inside where St. Charles sculptor Ray Kobald spoke of seeing the beauty of the county while driving through.

Pierog said future invocations would be more collaborative.

“You bring somebody from your district to do the invocation. It can be of your choice. It can be a child, it can be an official, it can be somebody who works in philanthropy – or your neighbor,” Pierog said. “Whoever it is you choose. We’ll put together the list ... so we get through the rest of the county,”

The night before, Pierog was preparing for the start of her new position and her first meeting, at the office amid piles of paper.

“I have a phone, a computer set up and I met with the administrative staff on the third floor,” Pierog said. “I will make sure we discuss appropriate social distancing for board meetings – this and future ones, so it will be appropriate, so people can feel they can come in person and they can be accommodated.”

Pierog participated in a private swearing-in ceremony Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic so she could start her tenure promptly, she said.

“It is a wonderful and exciting opportunity to serve the people of Kane County,” Pierog said. “I’m looking forward to serving the people of Kane County.”