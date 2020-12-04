July 31, 2024
News - Kane County
News - Kane CountyAlerts | Kane County ChronicleBreaking | Kane County ChronicleBusiness | Kane County ChronicleCrime Brief | Kane County ChronicleEducation | Kane County ChronicleGovernment | Kane County ChroniclePolice Reports | Kane County ChronicleLocal News | Kane County ChronicleMarketing | Kane County ChronicleNation & World | Kane County ChronicleKane County NewsPremium | Kane County ChronicleRecords | Kane County ChronicleSponsored | Kane County ChronicleSports - Kane CountyState | Kane County Chronicle
News - Kane County

Geneva D-304 sets special meeting for Saturday

Agenda lists COVID-19 discussion, closed session for personnel

By Brenda Schory
Geneva School District 304

Geneva School District 304 (Jeff Krage)

GENEVAGeneva District 304 has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The agenda lists public comments, an update on COVID-19 and a closed session on employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees or legal counsel.

The agenda shows adjournment with no action to follow the closed session.

Board President Taylor Egan said she scheduled the meeting to give the school board more input on an administrative decision to resume hybrid learning on Dec. 7.

“It’s a briefing to the board on what factors were considered when the decision was made,” Egan said. “It is an administrative decision to make and the board is looking for information that was used to come to this decision. … We can only discuss this – by law – when we are in the room together. This will be our opportunity to come together and discuss this.”

The agenda and information about how to watch it Livestreamed or to participate is available online at meetings.boardbook.org.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is Dec. 14.

Geneva School District 304COVID-19CoronavirusKane CountyEducationGovernment
Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle