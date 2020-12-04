Geneva D-304 sets special meeting for Saturday

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The agenda lists public comments, an update on COVID-19 and a closed session on employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees or legal counsel.

The agenda shows adjournment with no action to follow the closed session.

Board President Taylor Egan said she scheduled the meeting to give the school board more input on an administrative decision to resume hybrid learning on Dec. 7.

“It’s a briefing to the board on what factors were considered when the decision was made,” Egan said. “It is an administrative decision to make and the board is looking for information that was used to come to this decision. … We can only discuss this – by law – when we are in the room together. This will be our opportunity to come together and discuss this.”

The agenda and information about how to watch it Livestreamed or to participate is available online at meetings.boardbook.org.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is Dec. 14.