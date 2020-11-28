Arizona inmate killed Friday in fight at Thomson prison

The federal prison is located north of Thomson on the west side of Route 84. (Earleen Hinton)

THOMSON – A 37-year-old Thomson prison inmate from Arizona died Friday after a fight, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release Friday night.

According to the release, 37-year-old Edsel Aaron Badoni, who was serving nearly 14 years for assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, died about 2:30 p.m. after an altercation with another inmate.

The other inmate, who was not identified, was treated at the prison for unspecified injuries, according to the release.

The FBI is investigating, and no staff or other inmates were injured, according to the release.

No further details were provided.

Badoni, of Blue Gap, Arizona, was sentenced Feb. 13, 2018, to 166 months; he was sent to Thomson on Nov. 25, 2019.

According to published reports, Badoni, who had a history of discharging a firearm in the victim’s neighborhood, shot the man in the chest when he approached him and asked him to stop.

There are 1,365 male inmates at the facility.