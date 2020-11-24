Bond set at $100,000 for man who led police on high-speed chase in stolen car: cops

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Chicago man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Carlos Perez, 22, of the 5500 block of N. Sawyer Avenue, has been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding--stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of criminal damage to state property, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 23, at approximately 7:41 p.m., an Illinois State Trooper observed a man, later identified as Perez, standing next to his car on an entrance ramp to I-294. The trooper approached Perez and told him to pull his car over to the side of the road. Perez entered the vehicle and fled northbound on I-294, the release stated.

Perez allegedly led multiple squad cars on a high-speed chase in excess of 90 mph on northbound I-294. He exited I-294 northbound, drove through a residential area at a high rate of speed and then re-entered I-294 southbound, the release stated.

Perez allegedly exited I-294 southbound and led troopers through residential neighborhoods in Burr Ridge and Darien at speeds of approximately 80 mph. He then drove down a dead-end street, turned his vehicle around in an attempt to flee and crashed the car into two squad cars.

He allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by troopers. As troopers took Perez into custody, he spit on one of them and told her that he had COVID-19, the release stated.

Troopers learned the vehicle Perez was driving was reported stolen out of Chicago three hours earlier.

“It is alleged that Mr. Perez thumbed his nose at the rule of law and, with a complete disregard for the safety of the motoring public and as well as pedestrians, led authorities on a high-speed chase not only on a major highway but also through residential neighborhoods,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as Mr. Perez allegedly sped past residents’ front yards approaching speeds of eighty mph," Berlin added. "Additionally, the allegation that Mr. Perez spit on a trooper after claiming he was infected with COVID-19 is outrageous behavior that will not be tolerated.”

Perez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6 for arraignment.