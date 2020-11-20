Kane County mayors call for public to protect themselves, others during COVID-19 surge

A group of Kane County's mayors are imploring residents to protect themselves and others as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to soar. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County leaders are imploring residents to protect themselves and others as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to soar.

“It’s time for everyone to share the same goal,” St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina said as part of a video message. “We must follow the guidelines of experts if we have any chance of getting back to normal. Wear a mask. Stay six feet away from others. Wash your hands thoroughly. Use hand sanitizer when touching common surfaces. And please, stay home unless it is necessary to go out.”

Joining him in the video was Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain and South Elgin Village President Steve Ward.

As Burns noted, Geneva is home to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

“It’s not just the hospitals that are struggling,” he said. “Our physicians, their staff, their administrators and their entire crew are also struggling with dealing with the increase in COVID cases. And with respect to the physicians and nurses and professionals who care for those who are ill, they also have to worry about heading home to their families and worry about their health. So please, ladies and gentlemen, if you’re thinking of going out, please don’t. Help us do all we can to bend the curve and to keep all of us safe.”

Burns also recommended that people stay at least 10 feet away from other rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of six feet.

“By staying apart, we’re staying together by fighting coronavirus,” he said.

Schielke reiterated the importance of wearing masks.

“Masks are available everywhere now,” he said. “Stock up for this winter. We are all in this together.”

Kaptain advised families to find a safe way to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“It’s time for us to not sit at the same table, potentially sharing a virus with our loved ones,” he said. “It’s time that we look at a holiday that we may be spending alone and it may be best in the long run for all of us. We want you to be able to share future holidays with your parents and your grandparents. Please be safe.