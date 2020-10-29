Darien juvenile faces drug charges after selling LSD tablets to undercover officer: report

Charges were filed Thursday against a Darien male juvenile for allegedly selling LSD tablets to an undercover officer.

DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered the juvenile to be detained until at least his next court appearance. The juvenile faces one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class super X felony. In addition, the juvenile also faces two misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of ammunition, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Through the course of their ongoing investigations into illegal narcotics in DuPage County, officials with the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group (DuMEG) became aware that the juvenile was a suspected source of LSD in DuPage County.

On Oct. 28, DuMEG officials purchased 200 LSD tablets from the juvenile, according to the release. Through the course of the investigation, authorities also found the juvenile to be in possession of ammunition without holding a valid FOID card.

“Drug abuse continues to be a drain on society, costing society billions of dollars a year in increased health care costs, crime and lost productivity while ruining countless lives along the way,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I applaud the team at DuMEG for their work not only on this case but for their continued, proactive efforts in ridding our neighborhoods of illegal narcotics.”

“DuMEG’s LSD seizures have increased 100% since 2017,” DuMEG Director Andrew Anselm said in the release.“The availability and quantity of LSD seized is concerning. The Agents at DuMEG will continue to work diligently with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and member police departments to combat illegal drugs sales in DuPage County.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5 for status.