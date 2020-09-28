Man faces arson charges after setting fire to former girlfriend’s Darien apartment: police

Bond was set at $600,000 Saturday for Matteson man accused of starting a fire in his former girlfriend’s apartment in Darien, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Rakeem Reed, 27, of the 2800 block of Michael Lane, has been charged with one count of aggravated arson, one count of residential arson and one count of arson, according to the release.

The Tri-State Fire Department and Darien police responded at about 2:46 a.m. Sept. 12 to a fire at the Colonial Manor Apartments, 1110 Plainfield Road.

Before the call for the fire came in, the victim was at her apartment with a friend. When she opened the door for her friend to leave, Reed allegedly pushed his way into the apartment at which time a brief struggle ensured with the victim’s friend, police said.

The victim and her friend left the scene leaving Reed in the apartment. The victim later received a telephone call from Reed at approximately 2:46 a.m. at which time Reed allegedly stated, “You done. I set fire to your s---.” The victim hung up and called 911.

An investigation into the matter led to Reed, who was taken into custody Friday from his home.

“The charges against Mr. Reed are extremely serious and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, Mr. Reed’s alleged actions did not result in injury or loss of life to any of the other occupants of the apartment building.”

Reeds’ next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19 for arraignment.