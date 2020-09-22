March 01, 2024
Western Springs man charged with aggravated battery following altercation

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

WESTERN SPRINGS - A Western Springs man was charged Sunday with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing another man with a knife, police said.

The incident reportedly took place at 1:11 a.m. following a disturbance involving intoxicated individuals at a house in the 4400 block of Gilbert Avenue, police said.

Anthony E. Greek, 29, of the block of 4400 Gilbert Avenue, was charged with aggravated battery after police responded to a report of a man who was stabbed with a knife, police said.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Greek the following day.

The 35-year old victim was transported by ambulance to La Grange Memorial Hospital where he was treated for lacerations on his thumb and his scalp. He was released from the hospital shortly after being treated.

Police confirmed the altercation was the result of a physical argument between Greek and the victim, who were acquaintances.

