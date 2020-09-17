Update: Mug shots released in connection to Woodstock pursuit

A drug investigation led to a police pursuit Thursday afternoon in Woodstock.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a drug investigation at 2:03 p.m. when deputies initiated a traffic stop of a Chrysler minivan, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Aimee Knop said in an email.

The driver at that time, Destiny Hall, 19, of Freeport, was pulled over. During the traffic stop, Hall was asked to step out of the vehicle. Norman Brown, 32, of Chicago, who was a passenger, climbed into the driver’s seat and fled with the van and another passenger, William Benson, who also is from Chicago.

Sheriff’s deputies pursued the Chrysler west, where it traveled around the rural west area of Woodstock. As the Chrysler headed back toward town, members of the sheriff’s office discontinued the pursuit, according the news release, and a perimeter of the area was established with the assistance of Woodstock Police Department and McHenry County Conservation Police.

Deputies later found the minivan, which had stopped on the south side of Woodstock near the intersection of Routes 47 and 14. Deputies discovered that Brown had fled on foot while Benson remained in the vehicle, according to the release.

Witnesses provided deputies with detailed information on where Brown had gone, and deputies found Brown, who was hiding in an abandoned mobile trailer.

After a short discussion, Brown surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue Department was requested to the scene after Brown advised deputies that he had an unrelated health issue, according to the release. Brown was cleared on scene and released back to the sheriff’s office custody.

No one was injured during the incident. After the pursuit ended, Brown drove the Chrysler into a parked vehicle, causing property damage.

Brown, Hill and Benson all were arrested. As a result of the investigation, 45.5 grams of cannabis, seven hydrocodone pills and 30 dextroamphetamine pills were recovered.