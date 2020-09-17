Ogle County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 24, 2020

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle reports the following activity

Sept. 16

Charlotte Wade, 34, of Polo was arrested at 12:15 a.m. for driving while under the influence of alcohol after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Henry Road and Fox Lane Road. Wade was transported to the Ogle County Jail where she was held in lieu of bond.

The following people were arrested for Ogle County Outstanding Warrants:

Jessica Erdman, 42, of Rochelle was arrested on an Ogle County outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Erdman’s bond was set at $4,635 pending a court appearance.

Vidal R. Mancilla, 28, of Rochelle was arrested on an Ogle County outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Mancilla’s bond was set at $11,448 pending a court appearance.

Darrell D. Reed, 32, of Byron was arrested on an Ogle County outstanding warrant for domestic battery. Reed’s bond was set at $25,000/ 10% pending a court appearance.

James Wilkow, age and residence not provided, was arrested on an Ogle County outstanding warrant for aggravated battery. Wilkow’s bond was set at $20,000/10% pending a court appearance.

Sept. 17

Lauriel L. Tahara, 48, of Hanover Park was arrested at 1:47 a.m. on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at East Illinois 64 at Skare Road.

Tahara was also cited for speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and open container of alcohol. Tahara was transported to the Ogle County Jail where she was released to the corrections staff and held with no bond.

Adam Murray, age not provided, of Mt. Morris was arrested at 8:15 p.m. for driving while under the influence of alcohol after deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of Illinois 26 and Illinois 64. Murray was transported to the hospital and later released on an I-Bond. Murray was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and failure to obey a stop sign. Murray was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Sept. 19

Scott Pumfrey, 58, of Chana was arrested at 12:13 a.m. for driving while under the influence after deputies and the Oregon Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the 4,800 block of South Prairie Road.

Deputies said Pumfrey was traveling south on Prairie Road when he lost control of the pick up truck he was driving. The truck then skidded off of the roadway and struck a tree before overturning.

Pumfrey was extricated from the truck by firefighters and transported by ambulance to KSB in Dixon for what appeared to be minor injuries. Pumfrey will appear in Ogle County court at a later date.

At 10:16 a.m. deputies along with the Polo Fire Department, Polo Ambulance, and the Polo Police Department, responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Illinois 52 at Mt. Vernon Road.

A Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on Illinois 52 when the vehicle drove off onto the right side shoulder. The vehicle then crossed over both lanes to the north side shoulder before coming back onto the roadway.

The vehicle then left the north side of the road striking an embankment and coming to a stop in the north ditch.

The driver, Katelynn M. Smith, 26, of Dixon, had a minor facial injury but refused any further medical treatment. Three passengers, all minors, were uninjured.

Sept. 20

Jason Stombaugh, 34, of Oregon was arrested for disorderly conduct after deputies responded at 12:20 p.m. and 12:51 p.m. to two noise complaints at Sledgehammer’s Bar at 1450 N. Illinois 2. After meeting with the complainants in reference to the loud music, deputies arrested Stombaugh who is the bar owner, at Sledgehammer’s. Stombaugh was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he posted bond and was given an October court date.

Sept. 21

Seth Maurer, 34, of Leaf River was arrested for driving while under the influence after deputies stopped him on Illinois 251 near Dutch Road for improper lane usage. Maurer was held in lieu of bond at the Ogle County Jail.