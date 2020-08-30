Sauk Valley police reports for Sunday, Aug. 30

Sterling Police

Thomas J. Wyckstandt. 51, of Sterling; 419 p.m. Saturday; no insurance.

Dixon Police

Griffin N. Reed, 21, of Dixon; 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Peoria Avenue; failure to appear on a petition to revoke his probation in a reckless conduct case; taken to Lee County jail on $5,000 bond.

John M. Lance, 54, of Dixon; 8:27 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Custer Avenue; failure to appear in a criminal damage to property case; posted $3,000 bond.Kelsi A. Love, 21, of Amboy; 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue; failure to pay or appear; posted bond.

Lanaya L. Johnson, 39, of Dixon; 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue; failure to pay or appear.

Amboy Police

Jennifer R. Henry, 40, of Amboy; 3:45 p.m. Friday; failure to pay or appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Matthew Alan Hoelzer, 35, of Franklin Grove; 2:36 p.m. Friday; criminal damage to property, domestic battery; posted $3,000 bond.

Bashkim Kurdish Rockwell, 33, of Rock Falls; 3:19 p.m. Friday; failure to pay or appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Robert Lawrence Larke, 23, of Ashton; 6:35 p.m. Friday; possession of 200 to 500 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana; posted $10,000 bond.

Jeremy Paul Waters, 45, of Amboy; 12:01 a.m. Saturday; possession of less than 5 grams of meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Lee County jail on $20,000 bond.

Timothy James Green, 38, of Dixon; 5:12 p.m. Saturday; criminal damage to state supported property; taken to Lee County jail.