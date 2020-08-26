Plainfield man charged with Crest Hill murder

A Plainfield man was arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man outside of a Crest Hill Taco Bell.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Dwight Watkins, 23, of Sierra Highlands Court, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirmed Watkins was arrested in connection with the death of William Spruell, who was gunned down April 24 outside the Taco Bell at 1818 Plainfield Road.

Clark said that based on evidence and information gathered from the investigation, Watkins and Spruell were at the parking lot of the restaurant for a drug transaction when the two got into an altercation and Watkins shot Spruell with a pistol. He said Spruell suffered a single gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the shooting and found evidence of a gun attack outside the Taco Bell but no sign of a victim, police said.

Officers later learned Spruell died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Clark said.

Clark said the case was investigated by Crest Hill police detectives, with assistance from the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. Deputies from the Will County Sheriff's Office processed the crime scene that night, he said.

On July 17, a warrant was issued for Watkins’ arrest on charges with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, court records show.

A judge ordered Watkins’ bond to stay at $2.5 million, court records show. Watkins will need to post $250,000 for his release from jail.