McHenry Township decreases officials’ pay, eliminates trustees’ per diem

McHenry Township’s Board of Trustees this summer voted to eliminate their own per-meeting pay and to significantly cut the pay of other township officials starting next year.

The 3-2 decision came as trustees, in a controversial June move, again explored holding a referendum on dissolving the township after a vote to do so lost this spring.

Township Supervisor Craig Adams, whose pay was impacted, and Trustee Stan Wojewski voted against the cut, Adams said.

“The majority feels they are part-time jobs; we’re trying to tell them they are not part-time jobs,” said Adams, adding that he works at least 40 hours a week for the township, and sometimes 50.

Adams, who served as trustee for four terms and is in his second as supervisor, said he is mulling over whether to pursue another stint as supervisor.

Compensation for the township supervisor, starting May 2021 and running through May 2025, will be $45,000 annually, down from the $76,822 salary the supervisor receives this budget year, according to documents shared by Trustee Bob Anderson.

Anderson, a longtime critic of township government, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic effects did not play into the decision. He said he ran on a promise to cut down the local taxing entity’s expenses.

“We ran on tax revolt,” Anderson said.

The township road district treasurer now will make $100 annually, down from $1,000; the clerk will make $10,000, down from $14,759, the documents showed. The township assessor and highway commissioner will each make $45,000 a year for the four-year term, respectively down from $76,822 and $86,431.

Trustees next term will be unpaid, after making $100 per diem, according to the documents.

All of these officials will not receive township health insurance starting next year, according to the documents.