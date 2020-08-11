Oregon Police Reports: August 13, 2020

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville reports the following police activity.

Aug. 4

Audra R. Rowe, 25, of Mt. Morris, was issued a citation at 8:13 a.m. for disobeying a traffic control device. This violation occurred at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Daysville Road.

Three verbal warnings were issued Aug. 3-9.

Please note: Any arrests listed are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

General calls for service

through dispatch Aug. 3-9

Checking a Subject / Vehicle 8

Citizen Complaints 8

Citizen Assist / Civil Problem 2

Assist EMS / Other Dept. 4

Disturbance / Domestic Battery 3

911 Hang-up / Open Line 6

Ordinance Violations 2

Traffic Stops 6