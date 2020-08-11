Oregon Police Reports: August 13, 2020

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville reports the following police activity.
Aug. 4
Audra R. Rowe, 25, of Mt. Morris, was issued a citation at 8:13 a.m. for disobeying a traffic control device. This violation occurred at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Daysville Road.
Three verbal warnings were issued Aug. 3-9.
Please note: Any arrests listed are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
General calls for service
through dispatch Aug. 3-9
Checking a Subject / Vehicle 8
Citizen Complaints 8
Citizen Assist / Civil Problem 2
Assist EMS / Other Dept. 4
Disturbance / Domestic Battery 3
911 Hang-up / Open Line 6
Ordinance Violations 2
Traffic Stops 6