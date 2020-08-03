New babies born to Sterling, Dixon and Polo families

Rex Alexander Bradley Tedrick

Sara Gall and Brock Tedrick of Sterling are the parents of a son born at 4:50 p.m. May 7, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Rex Alexander Bradley Tedrick weighed 9.3 ounces at birth and was 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Alexander and Catherine Gall of Oregon.

Paternal grandparents are Pam and Gaylon McKenna of Sterling and Bradley Tedrick of Rock Falls.

Maternal great-grandparents are Robert and Patricia Stehl of Franklin Grove.

Paternal great-grandparents are Calvin and Linda Tedrick of Rock Falls and Howard and Patricia Novlin of Como.

Lincoln Eugene Hardiek

Shantell Hardiek of Dixon is the mother of a son born at 12:28 p.m. July 2, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Lincoln Eugene Hardiek weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and was 20 inches long.

He is welcomed by Layla, 9, and Lilly, 6.

Maternal grandparents are Eugene and Cathy Hardiek of Dixon.

Maternal great-grandparents are Gene and Rosie Donoho of Dixon.

Wrenley Mae Morris

Michelle and Cody Morris of Dixon are the parents of a daughter born at 9:10 a.m. July 28, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Wrenley Mae Morris weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.

She is welcomed by Marlin Morris, 3, and Hank Morris, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Margaret Allen and Cliff Allen, both of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Sherry Morris and Ron Morris, both of Amboy.

Maternal great-grandmother is Jackie Smith of Dixon.

Paternal great-grandparents are Sandy Mann and Ray Mann, both of Mendota.

Arrow Jay Hicks

Tia Velazquez and Levi Hicks of Sterling are the parents of a son born at 3:38 p.m. July 30, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Arrow Jay Hicks weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces at birth and was 20.5 inches long.

He is welcomed by Zander Velazquez, 7.

Maternal grandparents are Tony Velazquez and Treasure Velazquez, both of Rock Falls.

Paternal grandparents are Jeff Hicks of Rock Falls and Lori Shearon of Clinton, Iowa.

Ellis Paxton Fry

Tabitha and Cale Fry of Polo are the parents of a son born July 25, 2020, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.

He is welcomed by one brother, Harlan Fry, 3.

Maternal grandparents are Lloyd Duncan of Mt. Morris and Ron and Jane Griswold of Nachusa.

Paternal grandparents are Larry Fry of Oregon and Gloria Fry of Polo.

Maternal great-grandparents are Betty Duncan of Mt. Morris and Bob Spratt of Oregon.

Information sought

Caitlin Messenger please call 815-632-2539 regarding your daughter’s birth announcement.