Edward-Elmhurst named a 15 Top Health System

For the second year in a row, Edward-Elmhurst Health has been named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

For the second year in a row, Edward-Elmhurst Health has been named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

Edward-Elmhurst was one of five systems recognized in the Medium Health Systems category.

The study spotlights the best-performing health systems in the U.S., based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

Edward-Elmhurst Health is a 721-bed system that includes three hospitals – Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health (on the Edward campus), and an extensive ambulatory care network that provides comprehensive health care to residents of the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Edward-Elmhurst is only the third Illinois health system to be recognized as a 15 Top Health System since the program began in 2008.

Among the 15 Top Health Systems, Edward-Elmhurst Health ranked lowest for inpatient mortality, resulting in fewer in-hospital deaths; lowest for 30-day mortality, resulting in fewer mortalities overall; and highest for influenza immunization protocol of the five medium health systems.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health also named Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital to its list of the 100 Top Hospitals in the U.S. (Large Community Hospitals category) and recognized each as an Everest Award winner, which is bestowed on those hospitals that, in addition to ranking among the top for current performance, also rank among the fastest-improving over five years.

Edward and Elmhurst are two of only seven Illinois hospitals to make the 100 Top Hospitals list. The 100 Top Hospitals study has been conducted annually since 1993. Edward was previously recognized as a 100 Top Hospital in 2011, 2016 and 2018. This is the first time Elmhurst Hospital has been honored.

Edward and Elmhurst are two of only three Illinois hospitals and two of only 20 in the country to be recognized with the Everest Award.

IBM Watson Health identified the top hospitals following a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S.

These include survival rates, patient complications, health care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.

In addition, Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals each earned an A in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades. Elmhurst is one of only 32 hospitals in the U.S. and five in Illinois to achieve an A in every update since Leapfrog began the Hospital Safety Grades in 2012.

Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals also each received five stars in the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, just two of 13 hospitals in the Chicago area and 21 in Illinois to receive five stars.

To learn more about patient safety and quality of care at Edward-Elmhurst Health, visit www.EEHealth.org/patientsafety.