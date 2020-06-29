March 09, 2024
Sauk Valley area police reports for Monday, June 29, 2020

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights

Dixon Police

Darrin S. Schrimpf, 28, of Dixon, 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Hennepin Avenue; Lee County and McHenry County failure to appear warrants; taken to Lee County jail.

Whiteside County Sheriff

Terome M. Hamb Jr., 26, of Sterling; 1:07 a.m. Saturday in Rock Falls; failure to appear, suspended license; posted bond.

Alexandra M. Coats, 22 of Morrison; 3:21 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 30 and Blue Goose Road, Sterling; DUI, speeding; posted bond.

Tyler A. Ristau, 27, of Sterling; 12:57 a.m. Sunday in Rock Falls; no insurance.

Lauren A. Henson, 20, of Deer Grove; 1:22 a.m. Sunday on state Route 40, south of Rock Falls; no insurance.

Isaac C. Martinez, 20, of Sterling; 1:48 a.m. Sunday on Emerson Road, west of Sterling; no insurance.

Polo Police

Sherri Goodpaster, 36, of Polo; 7:30 p.m. June 22; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident.

Illinois State Police

Ronald R. Benevento, 50, of Sterling; Monday on First Avenue, Sterling; suspended license, Ogle County warrant, no insurance, Whiteside County probation warrant, suspended license, and illegal transportation of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license; posted bond.

Illinois Department of Conservation

Curtis Junior Beauchamp, 53, of Dixon; 8:38 p.m. Sunday; aggravated battery to an officer, operating under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a watercraft, two counts of resisting officers, and operating in a no-wake area; taken to Lee County jail.

