Sauk Valley area police reports for Monday, June 29, 2020

Dixon Police

Darrin S. Schrimpf, 28, of Dixon, 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Hennepin Avenue; Lee County and McHenry County failure to appear warrants; taken to Lee County jail.

Whiteside County Sheriff

Terome M. Hamb Jr., 26, of Sterling; 1:07 a.m. Saturday in Rock Falls; failure to appear, suspended license; posted bond.

Alexandra M. Coats, 22 of Morrison; 3:21 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 30 and Blue Goose Road, Sterling; DUI, speeding; posted bond.

Tyler A. Ristau, 27, of Sterling; 12:57 a.m. Sunday in Rock Falls; no insurance.

Lauren A. Henson, 20, of Deer Grove; 1:22 a.m. Sunday on state Route 40, south of Rock Falls; no insurance.

Isaac C. Martinez, 20, of Sterling; 1:48 a.m. Sunday on Emerson Road, west of Sterling; no insurance.

Polo Police

Sherri Goodpaster, 36, of Polo; 7:30 p.m. June 22; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident.

Illinois State Police

Ronald R. Benevento, 50, of Sterling; Monday on First Avenue, Sterling; suspended license, Ogle County warrant, no insurance, Whiteside County probation warrant, suspended license, and illegal transportation of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license; posted bond.

Illinois Department of Conservation

Curtis Junior Beauchamp, 53, of Dixon; 8:38 p.m. Sunday; aggravated battery to an officer, operating under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a watercraft, two counts of resisting officers, and operating in a no-wake area; taken to Lee County jail.