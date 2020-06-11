Video of Mayor O’Dekirk released purportedly showing incident from police career

A still from the video released prior to Friday's news conference. (Image provided)

Joliet faith leaders scheduled a news conference and have called on Mayor Bob O’Dekirk to “explain and place context surrounding yet another potentially damning video suggesting a potential pattern of brutality and abuse of power,” according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

"This particular video shows O'Dekirk aggressively assaulting a handcuffed black man then tackle a Hispanic man from behind," the release said.

"Joliet faith leaders Bishop Steven Evans, Pastor Warren Dorris and Pastor Herbert Brooks had previously called for O’Dekirk’s resignation following an incident May 31 involving O’Dekirk forcibly shoving a young black man who was walking along the sidewalk on Jefferson Street and Stryker Avenue in a peaceful protest," the release said. "Both the young man and his brother required hospital care following the incident."

O’Dekirk has repeatedly defended his actions in the scuffle at the Black Lives Matter demonstration and said he has not considered resigning. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The Joliet Police Department has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate O'Dekirk's conduct at the demonstration as a neutral party.

Joliet resident Mady Perez said she saw the mayor pushed before the scuffle with the two protesters, brother Victor Williams, 23, and Jamal Smith, 28.

Williams and Smith were both arrested on charges of aggravated assault and mob action, according to the Joliet police.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Prayer Tower Ministries Church of God in Christ on Stryker Avenue.