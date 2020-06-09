March 27, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry County

Driver in Hebron-area fatal crash faces murder, DUI charges

By Katie Smith
William Bishop, 42, of Chicago

William Bishop, 42, of Chicago (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A 42-year-old Chicago man involved in a May 18 fatal crash near Hebron now faces added criminal charges, including murder.

William Bishop, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, arrived at the McHenry County Jail at 3:25 p.m. Monday. He faces charges of murder, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide, aggravated aggravated reckless driving and aggravated battery tied to the two-vehicle crash, McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandra Rogers confirmed.

A McHenry man, 41-year-old Jason E. Miller, died as the result of the crash that occurred in the 1500 block of Vanderkarr Road.

Police have said a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven Bishop, was traveling west on Vanderkarr Road at the time of the crash. The Jeep entered the oncoming traffic lane and the eastbound shoulder, where it struck the front of an eastbound Chevrolet cargo van, driven by Miller.

The crash sent Bishop and a 56-year-old passenger in Miller’s van to the hospital. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the charges against Bishop were not available Monday evening, although the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has said they are working on a news release with more information.

Bishop remained at the McHenry County Jail late Monday. A judge is scheduled to determine Bishop’s bond at 8 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.

Katie Smith

Katie Smith

Katie reported on the crime and courts beat for the Northwest Herald from 2017 through 2021. She began her career with Shaw Media in 2015 at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb, where she reported on the courts, city council, the local school board, and business.