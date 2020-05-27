Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in Hebron-area crash

The driver killed in a crash near Hebron May 18 has been identified as 41-year-old Jason E. Miller, of McHenry.

Miller died as the result of a two-vehicle crash that happened May 18 in the 1500 block of Vanderkarr Road, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

A crash investigation determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 42-year-old Chicago man William J. Bishop, was traveling west on Vanderkarr Road at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the Jeep entered the oncoming traffic lane and the eastbound shoulder, where it struck the front of an eastbound Chevrolet cargo van, driven by Miller.

The crash sent Bishop and a 56-year-old passenger in Miller's van to the hospital. Miller was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a news release, both drivers were wearing their seat belts and both vehicles’ airbags were deployed. The passenger in the Chevrolet was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop was cited for improper lane usage and is due in court July 14.

Miller – a carpenter – also was a U.S. Marines Corps veteran, who was honorably discharged in December 1999, according to his obituary. Those who knew Miller described him as an avid sports enthusiast, a loving husband and a great family man. He is survived by his mother and father, wife and three children, according to his obituary.