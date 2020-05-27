Huntley District 158 board president resigns

The Huntley School District 158 board is looking for a new member with board president Michael Fleck set to resign on July 16 as he prepares to move out of the district.

While Fleck is moving his residence out of the district, he will be maintaining his Huntley-based law office and will remain a part of the Huntley community, he said.

"I was president of the library board when we built it, I was involved in numerous projects for District 158 on that board, and I served on the Centegra Foundation Board for a number of years, including the period when the hospital was built," Fleck said.

Fleck submitted his letter of resignation on May 18.

"I have had significant changes in my personal life the last few years," Fleck wrote in the letter. "I am fortunate that these changes have led me in a very positive direction. However, that direction is leading me to soon leave the District as April and I will be getting married in August. I will still remain a member of the business and legal community in Huntley, so I will be around to support the District any way I can."

After Fleck's resignation, board Vice President Tony Quagliano will assume the leadership role. Fleck was first appointed to the board in 2013 before winning elections in 2013 and 2017. He has been the board's president since 2018.

Those interested in the board role, which is unpaid, should submit an application before 4 p.m. June 15 to Julie Stock, Executive Assistant and Board Operations, Huntley Community School District 158, 650 Dr. John Burkey Drive, Algonquin, IL 60102.

The application should include: letter of Interest, proof of citizenship, proof of residency within Huntley 158 boundaries and Illinois for at least a year, proof of voter’s registration, for either McHenry or Kane counties, résumé and three Letters of Reference and verification of being at least 18 years of age.

Contact the Superintendent’s Office at 847-659-6103 or via email at superintendent@district158.org for further information.