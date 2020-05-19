Update: Two more DeKalb County residents in their 50s die due to COVID-19 complications

Two more DeKalb County residents died from complications due to the coronavirus, according to Tuesday’s report from the DeKalb County Health Department, bringing the number of deaths in the county to four.

Tuesday’s announcement marked the first death of a woman in DeKalb County, in her 50s, along with a second man in his 50s. The two previous deaths reported in the county included another man in his 50s, announced April 6, and one in his 60s, announced May 9.

There were also nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total in the county up to 282. New cases include one each among residents under 19 and in their 20s, five in their 40s and two in their 50s. As of Friday, 97 residents have fully recovered in total.

According to the latest data on the county site, DeKalb is reporting between 116 and 120 cases, Sandwich is reporting between 41 and 45 cases. Sycamore has between 36 and 40 cases, Genoa has between 26 and 30 cases, and Cortland has between 16 and 20. Kingston and Hinckley are reported to have between six and 10 cases. Kirkland, Esmond, Malta, Maple Park, Shabbona, Somonauk and Waterman each report between one and five cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists cases and tests by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary from state and health departments due to data lags. The 60135 ZIP code, which includes Genoa, has 25 confirmed cases and 212 tests administered. The 60115 ZIP code went up 113 confirmed cases and 1,040 tests, while the 60178 ZIP code has 36 confirmed cases and 464 tests.

Including the new cases in DeKalb County, there have been 16 COVID-19 occurrences in residents younger than age 19, 70 in their 20s, 59 in their 30s, with 53 in their 40s, 52 in their 50s, 16 in their 60s, 13 in their 70s and three in residents over 80.

In total, IDPH reports 98,030 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 4,379 people have died statewide. As of Tuesday, 621,684 tests have been performed.

As of Friday, the DeKalb County Health Department reported 2,146 tests performed have come back negative. Updated testing numbers are expected every Friday.

A staff person at the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center also tested positive Thursday. In a Friday announcement, the center said that person is isolating at home and residents are being monitored for symptoms. The IDPH lists longterm care facility outbreaks, and as of Monday, does not list any facilities in DeKalb as the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 testing is being conducted at Northwestern Medicine health system hospitals and private lab facilities, including through Physicians Immediate Care and the Center for Family Health in Sycamore, which are prioritizing high-risk patients, first responders and health care workers and those experiencing severe symptoms.