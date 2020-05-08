Give DeKalb County breaks record, raises over $1.1M for 113 organizations

A sign outside the DeKalb County Community Foundation building in Sycamore Wednesday, May 6, promotes the Give DeKalb County event. (Mark Busch)

More than 2,600 donors have issued historic support of countywide nonprofits by donating a record-breaking $1.1 million to Give DeKalb County, an annual fundraiser to support countywide nonprofits.

It's a significant show of community support at a time when in-person and walk-in donations weren't allowed because of public health mandates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Give DeKalb County surpassed all expectations this year thanks to remarkable donor generosity and the incredible efforts of local nonprofit organizations,” said Ben Bingle, DCNP Director. “Donations by mail are still arriving, which means our grand total will continue to grow over the coming days. So far, 2,646 people have donated from Alaska to Argentina and, of course, DeKalb County. We are grateful for this outpouring of support at a time when our nonprofit community needs it most.”

It’s the seventh annual Give DeKalb County campaign organized by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, a 24-hour day of giving, which this year raised funds for 113 organizations.

As of midnight May 7, $1,113,813 was raised by 2,646 donors across DeKalb County, surpassing last year’s fundraising efforts, which raised about $750,000.

DeKalb County Community Gardens, which has seen unprecedented need because of the rise in unemployment and the financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, raised the most money, with 348 donors raising $61,224 as of midnight. Hope Haven homeless shelter raised $57,977 from 318 donors, while Safe Passage, the county’s domestic violence survivor advocacy nonprofit, raised $42,502 from 311 donors.

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County raised $42,315 from 91 donors and Tails Humane Society raised $38,919 from 285 donors.

A bonus pool with more than $110,000 from The Suter Co., Heartland Bank and Trust, Hy-Vee and other local businesses will contribute additional matching funds to participating organizations.