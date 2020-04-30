4 suspects caught after Joliet shooting released without charges: cops

The Joliet police released four suspects who were apprehended in the village of Diamond after officers responded to a shooting.

The four suspects were inside of a black Cadillac SUV that officers pursued after they heard gunshots about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Sherman Street in Joliet, police said.

After the suspects were taken into custody for questioning, they were released without charges.

“After conferring with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, all four suspects were released at this time pending further investigation,” Joliet police said in a statement.

The officers had pursued the SUV from Joliet to West Coal City Road and Interstate 55 in Diamond, police said.

The vehicle stopped and multiple occupants fled on foot, police said.

Joliet police officers were able to take two suspects that fled from the SUV into custody immediately. Two other suspects were located in the 2500 block of East Stellon Street about 1:35 a.m. with the assistance of Grundy County law enforcement agencies, police said.

Police said they are “actively looking into what occurred” and attempting to identify the remaining suspects who fled from the SUV.

When asked about the number of those remaining suspects and if there was a connection with the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Todd Taylor, Officer Olin Torkelson said the news release contains all the information the police “are releasing at this time.”

Will County Emergency Management Agency officials said four suspects were arrested but two remain at large and may have returned to Joliet.